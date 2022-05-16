Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet during a game against the Boston Celtics, in Toronto, March 28Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been named one of five finalists for the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

The award recognizes a current NBA player for working toward equity on behalf of “groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged.”

VanVleet, an all-star for the first time this past season, created a full academic scholarship awarded to a Black or Indigenous student with the University of Toronto’s Rotman Commerce program in December.

The scholarship includes mentorship from VanVleet.

VanVleet also co-hosted the “Bet on Yourself” podcast, highlighting struggling or up-and-coming BIPOC entrepreneurs.

Dallas’s Reggie Bullock, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Memphis’s Jaren Jackson Jr., were also named finalists.

The NBA to will donate US$100,000 to the winner’s choice of charity, and $25,000 to those of the other finalists.

VanVleet has selected Penny Appeal Canada, a relief and development organization, as the recipient of his donation.

The award winner will be announced during the Western Conference final.