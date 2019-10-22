Raptors president Masai Ujiri won’t face criminal charges over dispute with Oakland sheriff’s deputy after NBA finals win

Open this photo in gallery Raptors president Masai Ujiri (right) hugs point guard Kyle Lowry after defeating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals in June, 2019. Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri won’t face criminal charges in California stemming from a physical dispute over credentials with a sheriff’s deputy following the NBA finals earlier this year.

Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Drenick confirmed Thursday that after a months’ long investigation into the June incident in Oakland, prosecutors had decided not to charge Mr. Uriji and instead suggested the two sides settle their dispute through mediation.

Mr. Ujiri met on Monday with a member of the District Attorney’s office and Raptors president’s local California attorneys, Robert and Anne Beles. The meeting “focused on matters that we believe merited constructive, structured mediation and conflict resolution and were better handled in a setting outside of the courtroom,” Ms. Drenick wrote in an e-mail. She declined to offer more details.

The decision between Mr. Ujiri and Alameda Sheriff’s Department lifts a cloud that has been over the Raptors’ historic NBA win. The altercation broke out between Mr. Ujiri and an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy after the Raptors’ winning game against the Golden State Warriors on June 13, while Mr. Ujiri tried to make his way to a trophy ceremony.

The sheriff’s office claimed that Mr. Ujiri flashed his NBA-issued credentials backwards while making his way past the officer, who was working security, shoving him aside. The officer then pushed back and asked for Mr. Ujiri’s badge. He identified himself as the Raptors president, but the sheriff’s office says he was not wearing the yellow armband and purple badge needed to get on the court for the trophy celebrations.

Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern, an elected official, had requested Mr. Ujiri be charged with battery of a peace officer, a misdemeanour punishable by up to a year in jail and a US$2,000 fine. He alleged that Mr. Ujiri struck the deputy’s jaw and shoulder.

The Globe reported on still images derived from footage captured by the deputy’s body camera and security video at Oracle Arena. However, the sheriff’s office declined to play the full videos, which it said could interfere with the investigation. Four witnesses who spoke to The Globe said they did not see Mr. Ujiri strike the deputy’s face.