The Toronto Raptors have reportedly locked up their top free agent, Canadian Chris Boucher.

The Raptors have agreed with the 6-foot-9 Montreal centre on a three-year deal worth US$35.25-million, which was first reported by ESPN.

The move came just after NBA free agency opened at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Boucher averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season, and 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in six playoff games against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boucher originally signed with the Raptors before the 2018-19 season after playing one game with the Golden State Warriors the previous year. The Canadian spent most of his time with Raptors 905 that first year with Toronto and was named both the G League’s MVP and top defensive player.

Three years later, he re-signed with the Raptors on a two-year deal worth US$13.5-million — the richest contract in NBA history by an undrafted Canadian player.

The Raptors are reportedly also bringing back veteran forward Thaddeus Young, agreeing with the 34-year-old on a two-year deal worth US$16-million.

Young averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26 games for the Raptors.

He was acquired on trade deadline day in February as part of a package that included disgruntled Goran Dragic and the Raptors’ first-round pick, in exchange for San Antonio’s second-round pick and the since-waived Drew Eubanks.