Raptors sign Freddie Gillespie after impressive performance on 10-day contracts

The Canadian Press
Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown defends against Toronto Raptors' Freddie Gillespie during an NBA game on April 21, 2021, in Tampa.

Mike Carlson/The Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Freddie Gillespie after he impressed over a pair of 10-day contracts.

The six-foot-nine, 245-pound native of Saint Paul, Minn., is averaging 5.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 16.0 minutes in 10 games with the Raptors.

Gillespie has helped stabilize the Raptors’ shaky situation at centre, along with fellow newcomer Khem Birch, and has provided some much needed rebounding toughness at both ends of the court.

Gillespie is shooting 60 per cent (21-35) from the field and has scored a season-high 10 points twice — April 18 versus Oklahoma City and April 16 versus Orlando.

Prior to joining Toronto, Gillespie posted averages of 10.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 27.8 minutes in 15 games with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League bubble in Orlando.

The Raptors play their third of five games this week Thursday night at Denver.

