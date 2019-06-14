 Skip to main content

Basketball Raptors will hold victory parade on Monday

Toronto
Toronto’s championship-starved fans may have let out a lot of steam in city streets in the wake of the Raptors’ NBA championship win on Thursday night, but the official celebrations won’t be until Monday.

That’s when the victory parade – an event rarely held for the major-league sports teams in Canada’s biggest city – will occur.

The Raptors owner, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, says the parade will begin at 10 a.m. ET at the Princes’ Gates at Exhibition Place, and crowd adoration willing, will end at Nathan Phillips Square a couple of hours later.

For basketball fans who want to watch, the route is: Princes’ Gates, east on Lake Shore Boulevard; north on York Street and continue north on University Avenue; east on Queen Street to Toronto’s City Hall at 12:30 p.m. ET, where there will be an hour-long fan-rally (speeches, applause, music, cheering, a few more speeches, more applause). A separate viewing party will be held at the waterfront’s Coronation Park, near Exhibition Place.

The players and staff will be riding in open-top double-decker buses, and of course, showing off the Larry O’Brien Trophy, which Toronto won when it defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night in Oakland.

“This means so much to our city and to many in Canada, and we are looking forward to showing everyone the Larry O’Brien Trophy on Monday,” club president Masai Ujiri said in a press release. “Bringing the NBA Championship to Toronto is the realization of a goal for our team and for our players and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate together with our fans.” Staff

