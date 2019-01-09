Still no timetable for Jonas Valanciunas’s return to Raptors as he recovers from thumb injury

The Toronto Raptors say the injury to centre Jonas Valanciunas’s left thumb continues to improve, though the team did not provide a date for his return.
The Raptors said in a statement that Valanciunas is wearing a splint for basketball activities only, and he is working with the Raptors’ medical staff to rehabilitate the range of motion and improve power and strength in the joint.
He will use the splint for approximately the next four weeks.
Valanciunas suffered a dislocation of his left thumb in second quarter of the Raptors’ Dec. 12 victory at Golden State. He underwent surgery at Stanford Medical Center to relocate the thumb and repair damage caused by the dislocation.
The seven-foot Lithuanian is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 30 games (10 starts) this season. He has led the team in rebounding 11 times and recorded five double-doubles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.