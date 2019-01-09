 Skip to main content

Still no timetable for Jonas Valanciunas's return to Raptors as he recovers from thumb injury

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Raptors say the injury to centre Jonas Valanciunas’s left thumb continues to improve, though the team did not provide a date for his return.

The Raptors said in a statement that Valanciunas is wearing a splint for basketball activities only, and he is working with the Raptors’ medical staff to rehabilitate the range of motion and improve power and strength in the joint.

He will use the splint for approximately the next four weeks.

Valanciunas suffered a dislocation of his left thumb in second quarter of the Raptors’ Dec. 12 victory at Golden State. He underwent surgery at Stanford Medical Center to relocate the thumb and repair damage caused by the dislocation.

The seven-foot Lithuanian is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 30 games (10 starts) this season. He has led the team in rebounding 11 times and recorded five double-doubles.

