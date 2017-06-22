The Toronto Raptors selected Indiana forward OG Anunoby with the No. 23 pick in the NBA draft, adding an agile, physical player with the length of a centre.

The six-foot-eight Anunoby, who boasts an impressive seven-foot-two wingspan, was averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds and shooting 55.7 per cent from the field in his sophomore season. But his college career was cut short when he tore his ACL in January.

He’d played just 16 games this past season, and the injury added plenty of mystery around Anunoby’s stock heading into the draft.

Scouts touted Anunoby’s strength on the defensive end, and his ability to guard four positions.

His brother Chigbo is a defensive tackle with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

The 19-year-old Anunoby – whose full first name is Ogugua – was born in London, but moved to Missouri at the age of four.

Anunoby was in Brooklyn for the draft, dressed in a blue plaid suit and blue bow tie. He confirmed that he would continue to wear his trademark short shorts next season in Toronto.

The Raptors acquired the pick in 2015 from Milwaukee, acquiring the draft rights to Norm Powell along with a future first-round pick in exchange for Greivis Vasquez.

