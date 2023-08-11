Open this photo in gallery: Montreal Alouettes' Tyrice Beverette tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders' Tevin Jones during the second half in Montreal. The Alouettes won 41-12 on Aug. 11, 2023.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Alouettes continued their strong run of form, winning their third consecutive CFL game and beating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 41-12 at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday evening.

Montreal’s (5-4) impressive offensive showing came without starting quarterback Cody Fajardo and starting running back William Stanback, while Saskatchewan (4-4) struggled to figure out a physical Alouettes defence.

Montreal announced themselves immediately with a 35-yard return giving them good field position to start their first drive. The eight-play, 4:20 drive was capped off with a touchdown via a quarterback sneak by Caleb Evans who got the nod in place of Fajardo.

After the Roughriders got on the board with a field goal, the Alouettes opened the second quarter with another large gain. A 68-yard catch-and-run from Walter Fletcher put Montreal in a perfect position to punch the ball in from close range once again four plays later.

After the teams traded punts, Montreal cornerback Kabion Ento intercepted Jake Dolegala deep in the Roughriders half. On the ensuing play, they would get the ball back when Evans would throw his first interception of the game to Amari Henderson.

David Cote would covert a 33-yard field goal to end the half with the score 17-3.

After forcing a two-and-out, Montreal picked up where they left off, wasting no time in finding the end zone when Evans and Austin Mack linked up for a 56-yard touchdown.

The teams traded punts again, but with five minutes left in the third quarter, a hard tackle from Marc-Antoine Dequoy knocked the ball loose, giving Montreal the ball.

With just over two minutes left in the quarter and the Alouettes in the red zone, Jeshrun Antwi ran the ball 19 yards for the Alouettes’ third rushing touchdown of the game. After Saskatchewan had to settle for another field goal, it was the turn of Montreal’s defence to do the scoring.

In the process of sacking Dolegala, Tyrice Beverette managed to force a fumble and ran the ball in for a fifth touchdown.

The Roughriders would get their first touchdown of the game with just under six minutes left. After failing to convert on third-and-goal, two Montreal penalties gave them another chance and they would not squander it through a quarterback sneak from Dolegala.

Montreal would put a final field goal, with Cote converting from 37 yards out.

Up next

The Alouettes will be in Ottawa next Saturday to play the Redblacks, while the Roughriders host the B.C. Lions on Aug. 20.