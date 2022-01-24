The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed Canadian defensive back Matt Boateng and signed American wide receiver Damonte Coxie.

The 25-year-old Boateng played in 12 games with Toronto last season. The native of Ajax, Ont., had three defensive tackles and two special teams tackles.

Boateng had eight defensive tackles and one special teams tackle in 12 games during his rookie season in 2019.

Coxie had 2,948 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns over four seasons at the University of Memphis (2017-2020).

He worked out with the Green Bay Packers in August.