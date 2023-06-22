Randy Ambrosie knows CFL fans and media have been frustrated by game-statistic glitches and player profiles that have disappeared from the league’s website.

The CFL commissioner asked for a bit more patience at a news conference in Winnipeg before he took in Thursday night’s game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions.

“My message to everyone, it’s going to be worth it because this is an investment in the long-term future of the CFL,” Ambrosie said.

“I think this is one of the things we’ve been talking about, transitioning from short-term focus to a long-term mindset. While it’s been disruptive, I think in the long term we’ll look back on this and say it was well worth the effort.

“And I guess a little short-term pain for some great long-term gains.”

Ambrosie said he got an update Thursday and the live-game stats are expected to be better this week. He noted stats crews at games had to be trained to input into a new system.

There should be a “pretty stable system” functioning by early July. After that will be “aggregate” player stats for this season up on the website later in July. Historical data will follow.

The CFL entered into a partnership with Genius Sports in December 2021 that included the new technology project. Work has been ongoing since then, he said, noting the old system needed to be shut down so the new platform could be implemented.

“This is not a failure,” Ambrosie said. “This is what happens when you do a full technology reset.

“You’re building not just a replacement for an old system, but you’re really reinventing the way our stats system works. This is just part of that journey.”

One new feature will include having computer chips in footballs to give fans more information, he added.

“What comes out the other side of this is going to be capabilities that, frankly, we couldn’t have dreamt of in the past,” Ambrosie said. “It’s going to allow us enhanced stats.”

Ambrosie was in Winnipeg for one of his annual stops in CFL cities.