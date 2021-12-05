Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans evades Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Sam Acheampong during the first half CFL Eastern Conference final action in Toronto, on Dec. 5.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Dane Evans ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a thrilling 27-19 road win over the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final Sunday.

Evans’ one-yard run at 12:12 followed by Michael Domagala’s convert put Hamilton ahead 27-16. Evans gave the Ticats their first lead of the day, 18-13, on a one-yard run at 3:35 before Don Jackson ran in the two-point convert.

It was a remarkable comeback for Hamilton, which trailed 12-0 at halftime as its offence sputtered badly over the opening two quarters.

Toronto drove to the Hamilton 11-yard line, setting up Boris Bede’s 18-yard field goal – his sixth of the game – to pull Toronto within eight points with 1:10 remaining. But Hamilton’s Jaelon Acklin recovered the onside kickoff.

Evans entered the game early in the second quarter after starter Jeremiah Masoli lost a fumble to end a promising Hamilton drive. Evans finished 16-of-16 passing for 249 yards and a TD while Masoli completed four-of-six passes for 22 yards.

Toronto pulled to within 20-16 on Boris Bede’s 47-yard field goal at 8:45 before an energetic, season-high BMO Field gathering of 21,492. Many spectators arrived early and could be seen tailgating hours before kickoff.