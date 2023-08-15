Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Elks president and CEO Victor Cui speaks in Edmonton, on Jan. 25, 2022.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Victor Cui is out as president and chief executive officer of the Edmonton Elks.

The CFL club made the official announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying Cui and the Elks have “mutually parted ways.”

The Elks said a search for Cui’s replacement will begin in the coming weeks.

The change at the top comes amid a miserable season for the Elks, who carry an 0-9 record into Week 11 of the campaign.

“I have made the difficult decision to step back from the club and focus on my family,” Cui said in a release. “Despite the team’s current record, I have full confidence that the positives we are starting to see on the field will lead to success moving forward.

“I want to thank the board for this incredible opportunity and look forward to my role as a lifelong fan.”

In the meantime, the franchise’s day-to-day business operations will be handled by existing business operations senior leadership.

“We thank Victor for his work during his time with the club. This was a difficult decision for everyone involved, but as a board we believe it’s in the best interests of all parties to move in a new direction,” said Tom Richards, chair of the team’s board of directors.

Cui had served as Edmonton’s top executive since January 2022, replacing Chris Presson, who was fired following the ‘21 season.

Cui, an Edmonton native, grew up watching the team play and called his decision to join the franchise, ‘a dream come true.’ But the Elks have struggled on the field during that time, having compiled a 4-23 regular-season record.

Edmonton has also lost a CFL-record 22 straight home games dating back to 2019 and remains the league’s lone winless club this year.

Chris Jones, Edmonton’s head coach/GM, was already with the franchise when Cui was hired. Recently, though, Cui indicated making any changes to the Elks’ football operations department would be “very difficult.”

The Elks did undertake some bold new initiatives under Cui’s leadership.

On July 29, the Elks’ 27-0 loss to the B.C. Lions was broadcast in Punjabi, a first in professional football. Last season, Edmonton achieve another franchise first when it had a regular-season matchup carried in Cree.

But Edmonton posted an operating loss of $3.3-million in 2022, making it four straight years in which the community-owned club has run at a deficit.

Edmonton averaged 23,787 spectators last year, a far cry from the league-high 31,517 fans it averaged in 2015. The Elks drew an announced crowd of 19,921 to their 38-29 home loss to Winnipeg last week.

Edmonton visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-5) on Thursday night.