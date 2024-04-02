Football Canada named Kevin McDonald as its interim managing director Tuesday.

McDonald played football collegiately at Wilfrid Laurier and was a coach at both Queen’s and Mount Allison University before joining the CFL in 2001. He spent nearly 20 years with the league, serving as its vice-president of football operations and player safety.

McDonald, of Kingston, Ont., will also assist Football Canada as its search for both an executive director and business operations director.

“I am looking forward to reconnecting with football and the passionate people who devote their time and energy to making the game better,” McDonald said. “As the organization transitions to a new leadership model, it’s important that there be support for the board, staff, membership and participants in delivering the day-to-day operations as we head into a busy summer season.”

Football Canada president Jim Mullin said the decision to bring McDonald aboard was an easy one.

“We could not have found a better person for this role than Kevin McDonald,” Mullin said. “Kevin brings an unparalleled wealth of experience to the executive leadership position of Football Canada as we continue our executive transition.

“It was imperative that we create winning conditions for our sport and athletes to stabilize our operations with a knowledgeable, objective, steady hand.”

In a statement, Football Canada said the appointment of McDonald will allow the organization to pursue the best candidates for leadership roles through an independent and transparent hiring process that was ratified by the board March 18.

Kelvin Shaw of KS Consulting and Football Canada’s legal counsel, Low Murchison Radnoff LLP, will conduct national searches for the executive director and director of business operations positions.

“I’ve had individuals from inside and outside our association inquire about executive leadership positions at Football Canada,” Mullin said. “The way we are proceeding ensures a hiring process free of personal relationships, conflict of interest, or outside influence.

“It may seem elementary, but I firmly believe that our football community expects the highest standard of ethical conduct throughout the hiring process. This path ensures that the best possible candidates lead the organization without undue influence or bias.”