Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Argo Justin Tuggle

Open this photo in gallery Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Juwan Brescacin is tackled by Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Justin Tuggle during the 105th Grey Cup on Nov. 26, 2017 in Ottawa. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American linebacker Justin Tuggle on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. Tuggle started 16 games at three different positions — middle linebacker, weakside linebacker and defensive end — in 2018, registering 63 tackles, four special-teams tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Over 35 career games with Toronto, Tuggle had 94 tackles, 17 special-teams tackles, six sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also helped the Argos win the Grey Cup in 2017.

Prior to joining the Argos, Tuggle played 42 games with the NFL’s Houston Texans (2013-15), accumulating 71 combined tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

LIONS RE-SIGN RECEIVER

The B.C. Lions have re-signed Canadian receiver Shaq Johnson for the 2019 season.

The club’s fourth-round pick in 2016, Johnson, a native of Brampton, Ont., started 16 games last year and had 28 receptions for 336 and three touchdowns.

“We believe that Shaq has another level he can reach that will not only make him a better receiver but pay dividends for our offence,” GM Ed Hervey said in a statement.

BOMBERS ADD TRIO TO ROSTER

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive end Alex McCalister, receiver Tim Wilson and defensive back Joe Este. All three are Americans.

McCalister was a 2016 draft pick of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and also spent time with the Washington Redskins. The five-foot-eight, 170-pound Wilson signed with the Eagles in ‘18 as an undrafted free agent.

Este signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent last year following his college career at the University of Tennessee Martin.