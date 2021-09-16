 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says ‘no chance’ he lands at USC

Mark Long
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says “there’s no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California.

“I’m here and committed to try to build an organization,” Meyer added Wednesday.

Meyer’s name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and another with the Buckeyes (2014).

Story continues below advertisement

He stepped down after the 2018 season and spent two years working as a college football analyst at Fox Sports. Jaguars owner Shad Khan convinced him to return to the sidelines in an effort to deliver a consistent contender in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars (0-1) lost their season opener 37-21 at Houston, a debacle of a debut that included 10 penalties, six dropped passes and three turnovers. Jacksonville essentially looked unprepared to play from the first snap.

Meyer expects a better performance Sunday against Denver (1-0).

“I was warned many, many, many, many times it’s a journey; it’s not a sprint,” he said. “We’re healthy, attitudes are good, we have good players and we’re building something.”

Meyer said earlier this month he didn’t miss recruiting and has said repeatedly how different college football is now compared to when he stepped down for health reasons, pointing to the ever-changing landscape and the addition of rules allowing players to earn money from their name, image and likeness.

Meyer took over a 1-15 team in Jacksonville and chose Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. He insisted the Jaguars have talent and needed better coaching, but across a franchise-record losing streak that’s now stretched to 16 games, it appears they’re lacking at several key playmaking positions.

“I don’t want to ever fall into that trap of saying, ‘This is a four-year plan, a three-year plan,’” Meyer said. “That’s not fair to players. This is a one-game plan and then we’ll worry about the next game.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s some guys that have played a lot of football in that locker room and they deserve our very best. That’s what it is. Other than a bruised soul that we all have right now, we’re still swinging away. Like I said, you’d probably see a little different look on my face if I had bad guys. That’s not the case at all.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies