Open this photo in gallery: Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Kevin Kaya is tackled by Ottawa Redblacks defensive backs Brandin Dandridge and Abdul Kanneh during the first half of a CFL pre-season game in Ottawa. The Alouettes won 22-21 on May 26, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Jose Maltos had five field goals, including one from 42-yards out on the final play of the game, to give the Montreal Alouettes a 22-21 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the pre-season opener for both CFL teams Friday.

The Alouettes scored 10 points in the final two minutes to collect the win, including a Davis Alexander 26-yard touchdown pass to Quertney Davis at 13:08. After the Maltos conversion, the Redblacks’ lead was cut to 21-19.

Lewis Ward kicked four field goals for the Redblacks but also missed a conversion on the game’s first touchdown.

Daniel Oladejo had the game’s first touchdown and it came at 6:02 of the fourth quarter giving the Redblacks an 18-12 lead. The game had featured eight field goals before that, four from each side, but Ward missed the extra point on the major.

Punter Richie Leone also kicked a 12-yard field goal for the Redblacks with two minutes to play for a 21-12 lead.

Oladejo hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tyrie Adams, who came on in relief of starting quarterback Nick Arbuckle in the third quarter.

The Alouettes started former Redblack Caleb Evans, but Alexander and Mike Glass also took snaps behind centre.

The first three quarters were all field goals as Ward outkicked Maltos 12-6.

The game opened with a 16-yard kickoff return by Devonte Dedmon and the opening series ended with a 47-yard field goal from Ward at 8:21.

After the Alouettes went two-and-out, the Redblacks took their next possession downfield, but the drive was stalled and they settled for a 35-yard field goal from Ward.

The same scene played out again as the Alouettes once again failed to gain a first down and after taking over, the Redblacks couldn’t get into the end zone but got a 51-yard field goal from Ward on the final play of the first quarter.

The Alouettes finally generated some offence in the second quarter as their opening drive ended in a 19-yard field goal from Maltos at 6:02 and the Redblacks lead was cut to 12-3.

The Alouettes, more specifically Maltos, tied the game 12-12 before the end of the third quarter with a pair of field goals. The first was a 42-yard kick at 8:47 then the game-tying 33-yarder came with just 54 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The teams will meet in Montreal on June 10 to open the regular season, but before that the Redblacks will complete their pre-season on Thursday against the Toronto Argonauts as they meet in Guelph, Ont. The Alouettes host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.