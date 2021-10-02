 Skip to main content
Football

Montreal Alouettes nip Hamilton Ticats 23-20 in overtime

Dan Ralph
Hamilton, Ont.
The Canadian Press
David Cote’s 36-yard field goal in overtime earned the Montreal Alouettes a come-from-behind 23-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

Cote’s game-winning boot came after Montreal’s Chris Ackie recovered Sean Thomas-Erlington’s fumble on Hamilton’s first possession of overtime.

Taylor Bertolet’s 55-yard field goal into the wind on the final play of regulation forced overtime. It came after Vernon Adams Jr.’s 28-yard TD strike to Eugene Lewis with 29 seconds remaining put Montreal ahead 20-17.

Adams’s toss came on third-and-20 after he was sacked by Hamilton’s Tunde Adeleke. With the game on the line, Adams Jr. calmly found Lewis for the go-ahead touchdown.

Ackie’s sack of Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli for an 11-yard loss allowed Montreal to get the ball back at the Ticats’ 49-yard line with 1:25 remaining.

Adams Jr.’s 26-yard TD pass to Jake Wieneke at 2:10 cut Hamilton’s lead to 17-10. It was set up by Nick Usher’s fumble recovery at the Hamilton 26-yard line.

