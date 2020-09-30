 Skip to main content
Football

Not exactly a prime-time ‘showcase’ with 0-3 Broncos facing 0-3 Jets

The Associated Press
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase yells instructions during a game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sept. 13, 2020. Gase is on the hot seat after guiding the Jets to a 0-3 start to the season.

It sure seemed like an historically bad prime-time matchup when the Broncos and Jets fell to 0-3 as they headed to the Thursday night NFL “showcase.”

Turns out, it happened in Week 4 last year, when the Bengals and Steelers limped into the game. And limping is exactly what the representatives of the Mile High City and the Meadowlands will be doing.

The Jets are the only NFL team not to hold a lead in any game this season. Nor have they been competitive in any of them, bringing louder calls for coach Adam Gase’s job.

“It’s something, I can’t focus on that,” Gase said. “It’s wasted energy for me. It’s not going to help me at all. All I can do is make sure I get our guys in the right head space to go out there on Thursday and play well.”

That would be new for New York. Not so much for Denver, which challenged Tennessee and Pittsburgh before being manhandled by Tampa Bay.

Injuries have damaged both teams, as has spotty (or worse) performances. But no, the rumours that the Broncos are considering starting John Elway at quarterback for the sidelined Drew Lock are not true. We think.

Actually, it’s Brett Rypien replacing the ineffective Jeff Driskel.

“Yeah, we’re going to start Mark – I mean Brett – I keeping calling him Mark at times because of his uncle,” Denver coach Vic Fangio said, confusing the current Rypien with the 1992 Super Bowl MVP. “But we’re going to go with Brett – but we do have the ability to mix Jeff in there some in the game if we feel like we need to.”

Denver, ranked 30th in the AP Pro 32 – two spots above the last-place Jets – is a three-point choice over New York. It’s simply impossible for Pro Picks to go with the Jets at this point.

BRONCOS, 17-13

Knockout pool: Sticking with the theme of going against teams turning the Big Apple rotten, we will take the RAMS.

No. 31 New York Giants (plus 13) at No. 9 Los Angeles Rams

More negative New York vibes. Besides, the Rams have looked quite good so far.

Best bet: RAMS, 36-15

No. 16 Indianapolis (minus 2 1/2) at No. 13 Chicago

We’re kind of lukewarm on this, but wouldn’t even be considering Chicago with Mitchell Trubisky.

Upset special: BEARS, 21-20

No. 7 New England (plus 7) at No. 1 Kansas City

The Patriots will present more problems for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Just not enough ...

CHIEFS, 29-23

No. 18 Cleveland (plus 4 1/2) at No. 17 Dallas

We don’t believe in either of these teams right now. Which did we have the least faith in?

COWBOYS, 30-28

No. 11 New Orleans (minus 4 1/2) at No. 20 (tie) Detroit

Clearly, Michael Thomas is the most valuable non-QB in the NFL.

SAINTS, 28-22

No. 2 Seattle (minus 6 1/2) at No. 22 (tie) Miami

As exciting as Russell Wilson is, old-time FitzMagic is just as much fun.

SEAHAWKS, 36-34

No. 4 (tie) Baltimore (minus 13) at No. 24 Washington

An angry bunch of Ravens are heading down I-95.

RAVENS, 22-14

No. 26 Philadelphia (plus 7) at No. 12 San Francisco

The bottom has fallen out in Philly, and this is not the place to reinstate it.

49ERS, 27-17

No. 29 Atlanta (plus 7 1/2) at No. 3 Green Bay, Monday night

The bottom has fallen out in the ATL, but at least the Falcons won’t blow a lead at Lambeau.

PACKERS, 34-20

No. 4 (tie) Buffalo (minus 3) at No. 15 Las Vegas

Las Vegas was exposed in so many areas last week, and Buffalo will take advantage.

BILLS, 29-23

No. 14 Arizona (minus 3 1/2) at No. 20 (tie) Carolina

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were brought down to earth by Detroit.

CARDINALS, 23-16

No. 19 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 7) at No. 10 Tampa Bay

TB (you know, the QB) in TB is looking more like a terrific addition.

BUCCANEERS, 26-15

No. 25 Jacksonville (plus 3) at No. 28 Cincinnati

Joe Burrow hated that tie. He will like this much more ...

BENGALS, 24-22

No. 6 Pittsburgh (minus 1) at No. 8 Tennessee, TBA

We liked the Titans before they were struck by coronavirus cases.

STEELERS, 22-16

No. 27 Minnesota (plus 3 1/2) at No. 22 (tie) Houston

Houston has lost three games against quality teams. Can’t say the same for Minnesota.

TEXANS, 26-16

2020 RECORD

This Week: Straight up: 8-7-1. Against spread: 8-7-1

Season: Straight up: 30-17-1. Against spread: 28-18-2

Best Bet: Straight up: 2-1. Against spread: 2-1

Upset Special: Straight up: 0-3. Against spread: 0-2-1

