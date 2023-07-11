The Ottawa Redblacks signed American quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Jake Dunniway on Tuesday.

The moves come a day after the CFL club announced starter Jeremiah Masoli required surgery after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Ottawa’s 21-13 road loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night.

Rookie Dustin Crum, who relieved Masoli versus Hamilton, will start Saturday when Ottawa (1-3) hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-1).

Dunniway attended Ottawa’s training camp earlier this year. Pigrome was Winnipeg’s third quarterback for the first three games of the season before being released last month.