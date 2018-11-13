Roughriders' Bridge advocates for review of head hits

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Brandon Bridge wants the CFL’s command centre to have the ability to review hits to the head for potential penalties.
The Toronto native was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan’s West Division semi-final loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
The Bombers were not penalized and CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says changes will be made.
Saskatchewan was also impacted on a non-call in its regular season finale when quarterback Zach Collaros was hit high against B.C.
Riders head coach Chris Jones says there needs to be some type of ramification for when the head hits take place.
