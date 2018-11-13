Roughriders coach Chris Jones won’t detail team’s quarterback plans

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones talks to players on the sidelines during a game against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Oct. 27, 2018. Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones isn’t saying whether he’s interested in bringing back either of his quarterbacks next season.

Zach Collaros and Brandon Bridge will become free agents in an off-season that could potentially see star quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell and Mike Reilly hit the market.

Jones says he would discuss free agency at another time and wouldn’t comment on what his biggest off-season target is.

Saskatchewan’s season ended on Sunday with a 23-18 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal.

Collaros didn’t suit up against Winnipeg after taking a high hit in the Riders’ regular season finale against B.C.

Bridge started in place of Collaros and passed for 100 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.