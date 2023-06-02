Open this photo in gallery: Saskatchewan Roughriders' B.J. Emmons runs against Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Barrington Wade during the first half in Winnipeg. The Roughriders won 28-16 on June 2, 2023.John Woods/The Canadian Press

Trevor Harris made a brief - but perfect - appearance for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the visitors downed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-16 in pre-season action Friday night.

The new Roughriders quarterback guided the offence on its first possession to a nine-play, 83-yard TD drive that ended with a Derel Walker five-yard touchdown catch at 7:46.

The big free-agent acquisition completed all four of his pass attempts for 72 yards and then made way for Mason Fine.

Saskatchewan played most of its projected starters, while the Blue Bombers sat key players on both sides of the ball and it showed in front of a crowd of 24,654 at IG Field.

Winnipeg starting quarterback Zach Collaros didn’t play in his second straight exhibition game, while receivers Dalton Schoen and Nic Demski also missed the contest.

On defence, Bombers defensive back Deatrick Nichols was absent, defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat is injured and middle linebacker Adam Bighill hasn’t practised during training camp.

Saskatchewan led 6-0 after the first quarter, 15-3 at halftime and 21-9 after the third.

Fine threw a five-yard TD pass to Kalija Lipscomb late in the second quarter. The backup QB ended the night 9-of-13 passing for 86 yards.

Roughriders veteran placekicker Brett Lauther had a rough first half, missing two converts and a field goal, but he made up for it by connecting on kicks from 51, 32 and 33 yards.

Bombers placekicker Sergio Castillo hit a 29-yard field goal at 1:38 of the second quarter.

Dru Brown started for Winnipeg at quarterback and was replaced by Tyrrell Pigrome in the third quarter. Brown completed eight of 15 pass attempts for 69 yards.

Pigrome, who’s fighting for the third quarterback spot, showed his scrambling strength again and guided the Bombers to two TDs.

The Alabama native engineered a nine-play, 70-drive capped by a five-yard TD catch by Amare Jones at 9:25 of the third. Chandler Stanton missed the convert and Saskatchewan’s lead was cut in half to 18-9.

Pigrome also handed off the ball to Jordan Salima, who ran four yards untouched into the end zone at 1:40 of the fourth. Marc Liegghio’s convert made it 21-16.

Pigrome then made way for Josh Jones and finished 5-of-6 passing for 65 yards, along with five carries for 43 yards.

Saskatchewan short-yardage quarterback Shea Patterson plunged in for a one-yard TD with 4:10 left in the fourth. David Solie made the convert for the 28-16 lead.

Notes

The Bombers were auditioning three punters, including returnee Liegghio and global players Jamieson Sheahan and Karl Schmitz ... Bombers defensive back Matt Cole showed some fleet feet, returning a missed Roughriders’ kick 64 yards. The rookie out of Illinois also took a kickoff 20 yards until a Winnipeg illegal block penalty called it back.