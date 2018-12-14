Stampeders promote linebackers coach Brent Monson to defensive co-ordinator

The Calgary Stampeders promoted Brent Monson to defensive co-ordinator on Friday.

He takes over from DeVone Claybrooks, who was announced as the new head coach of the B.C. Lions on Tuesday.

Monson has spent five of his nine seasons with the team as a linebackers coach, helping Calgary win the Grey Cup last month and in 2014.

“Brent has been a valuable member of our coaching staff for a long time and I’m very confident that he will do an excellent job in the defensive co-ordinator’s role,” head coach Dave Dickenson said in a release. “Brent is a hard worker who knows our personnel very well. Just as importantly, the players know him and will play hard for him.”

Monson, a 33-year-old Hamilton native, joined the Stampeders in 2009 as a member of the team’s video department.

He served as linebackers coach in 2010 and defensive line coach in 2011 before acting as running backs coach from 2012-14. He also served as strength and conditioning coach from 2010-14.

“I’m very thankful to Dave Dickenson and to (general manager) John Hufnagel for the confidence they’ve shown in me by giving me this opportunity,” said Monson. “This organization has become like a family to me and I’m excited for the chance to continue working with this great defence.

“I’m looking forward to this new challenge and will work extremely hard to make sure our team continues to be successful.”

The Stampeders have allowed the fewest offensive points in the CFL in all four years of Monson’s second stint as Calgary’s linebackers coach.