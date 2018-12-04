Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell headlines 2018 CFL all-star team

Bo Levi Mitchell added to his growing list of accolades Tuesday when the CFL named him the quarterback for the league’s 2018 all-star team.
The Calgary Stampeders pivot, who also won most outstanding player and Grey Cup MVP honours this season, headlines a roster that includes eight Canadians and 11 first-time CFL all-stars.
Mitchell had a CFL-high and career-best 35 touchdown passes in 2018 to lead Calgary to the league’s best regular-season record at 13-5.
He then passed for 253 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Stampeders’ 27-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the Grey Cup final.
Mitchell is one of three Stampeders on the all-star team, along with defensive tackle Micah Johnson and linebacker Alex Singleton.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats each sent five players to the all-star team, followed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Redblacks with four each and the Edmonton Eskimos with a single player.
The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes had no all-stars in a year both teams struggled heavily and finished well out of playoff contention.
Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris and Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward and receiver Brad Sinopoli lead a contingent of national players that includes Singleton, Winnipeg centre Matthias Goossen and safety Taylor Loffler, Hamilton offensive guard Brandon Revenberg and Saskatchewan offensive guard Brendon LaBatte.
Sinopoli, from Peterborough, Ont., was named most outstanding Canadian this season after reeling in 116 catches — a single-season record for a Canadian — for 1,376 yards with four touchdowns. He beat out Harris, who led the league with 1,390 rushing yards for his hometown Bombers.
Ward, from Kingston, Ont., was named top rookie this season after booting 51-of-52 field goals (league-record 98.1 per cent), including a pro football-record 48 straight that will carry over into 2019.
LaBatte, from Weyburn, Sask., was named to the all-star team for a sixth time. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill, the 2018 defensive player of the year, and Saskatchewan pass rusher Charleston Hughes each earned a fifth all-star nod.
2018 CFL All-Star Team
Quarterback: Bo Levi Mitchell, Calgary
Running Back: Andrew Harris, Winnipeg
Receivers: Duke Williams, Edmonton; Brandon Banks, Hamilton; Brad Sinopoli, Ottawa; Luke Tasker, Hamilton; Bryan Burnham, B.C.
Centre: Matthias Goossen, Winnipeg
Offensive Guards: Brandon Revenberg, Hamilton; Brendon LaBatte, Saskatchewan
Offensive Tackles: Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg; SirVincent Rogers, Ottawa
Defensive Ends: Willie Jefferson, Saskatchewan; Charleston Hughes, Saskatchewan
Defensive Tackles: Micah Johnson, Calgary; Davon Coleman, B.C.
Linebackers: Adam Bighill, Winnipeg; Alex Singleton, Calgary
Cover Linebacker: Don Unamba, Hamilton
Cornerbacks: Delvin Breaux, Hamilton; Anthony Orange, B.C.
Halfbacks: Ed Gainey, Saskatchewan; T.J. Lee, B.C.
Safety: Taylor Loffler, Winnipeg
Kicker: Lewis Ward, Ottawa
Punter: Ty Long, B.C.
Special Teams: Diontae Spencer, Ottawa
