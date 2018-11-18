Steelers rally to stun Jaguars in final seconds

Open this photo in gallery Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack (44) reacts after Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger scored a go-ahead touchdown during the final seconds of an NFL football game on Nov. 18, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. Gary McCullough/The Associated Press

STEELERS 20, JAGUARS 16

Ben Roethlisberger was far from perfect until the fourth quarter, and that was all that mattered for the Pittsburgh Steelers. One week after Roethlisberger had a perfect quarterback rating, he overcame three interceptions and a 16-0 deficit by leading two late scoring drives. He lunged in from the one for the winning score with 5 seconds left for a 20-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Steelers (7-2-1) won their sixth in a row and likely ended any playoff hopes for the Jaguars, who eliminated Pittsburgh in the divisional round last year. The Jaguars (3-7) dropped their sixth in a row in a game they controlled until the final five minutes. Leonard Fournette ran for 95 yards and caught two passes for 46 yards that led to the Jaguars’ only touchdown when he launched himself from the four-yard line and scored for a 16-0 lead with 2:09 left in the third quarter.

COWBOYS 22, FALCONS 19

Brett Maher shook off a missed extra point and kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play. Matt Ryan threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones for Atlanta’s only touchdown with 1:52 remaining to tie the game. But Dallas drove 51 yards in 10 plays, setting up Maher’s winning kick as time expired . The Cowboys (5-5), who gained a game on Washington in the NFC East, gave their playoff hopes a boost. Atlanta (4-6) lost its second straight game and now faces long odds to reach the post-season – especially playing in the NFC South, where the Falcons trail New Orleans and Carolina.

COLTS 38, TITANS 10

Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes and Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins both ran for scores. Indy (5-5) has won four straight for the first time since November, 2014. Luck remained unbeaten in 10 starts against the Titans. Tennessee (5-5) lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the final minute of the first half after he reinjured his right elbow. Titans defensive co-ordinator Dean Pees also was taken to a nearby hospital for observation after medical workers were called to the coaches’ box during the first quarter. The 69-year-old Pees retired briefly after last season. Luck’s mastery over Tennessee did not change. He shredded the league’s best scoring defence by going 23 of 29 with 297 yards with two TD passes to T.Y. Hilton. Luck has thrown at least one TD pass in a league-high 33 consecutive games and three or more in seven straight. Adam Vinatieri added another milestone to his growing list by celebrating his 210th career win over a 23-season career with New England and Indy. That’s one more than George Blanda won during a 26-year career that spanned four decades. Earlier this season, Vinatieri, the league’s oldest active player at age 45, also broke Morten Andersen’s career records for field goals and scoring earlier this season.

RAVENS 24, BENGALS 21

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson juked and sprinted for 117 yards in his first NFL start, Gus Edwards ran for 115 and the Ravens ended a three-game losing streak. Flashing the moves that enabled him to win the 2016 Heisman Trophy at Louisville, Jackson zipped in and out of the pocket for 27 carries. Though the Ravens (5-5) relied heavily on the run, Jackson also completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards with an interception.

LIONS 20, PANTHERS 19

Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion with 1:07 left, letting the Lions hold on. Newton had time and receiver Jarius Wright open in the end zone, but the star quarterback sailed the pass high. Carolina coach Ron Rivera went for the win after Newton threw his third touchdown pass to DJ Moore, perhaps because usually reliable kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point and a field goal earlier in the game. The Lions (4-6) recovered an onside kick to seal the victory and end a season-high three-game losing streak. They were in a position to win after Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 19-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 5:19 left. The Panthers (6-4) have lost two straight for the first time this season.

GIANTS 38, BUCCANEERS 35

Saquon Barkley ran for a career-high 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Giants got consecutive games for the first time since December, 2016. Eli Manning also threw two touchdowns and linebacker Alec Ogletree returned one of the Giants’ four interceptions 15 yards for another score in New York’s biggest point output of the season. The Giants (3-7) never trailed as Manning found a wide-open Barkley on a six-yard TD pass on the opening series, and the No. 2 overall pick in the draft scored from five yards on the second possession to give New York the lead for good.

BRONCOS 23, CHARGERS 22

Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give Denver a win and snap L.A’s six-game winning streak. Denver got the ball at its own eight with 1:51 remaining, and Case Keenum orchestrated a seven-play, 76-yard drive. Keenum, who was 19 of 32 for 205 yards, completed five passes for 86 yards during the drive, including a 30-yarder to Courtland Sutton to the Denver 16. Keenum then spiked the ball and McManus’s field goal was true as time expired. Phillip Lindsay had 11 carries for 79 yards and Sutton had three receptions for 78 yards. Denver (4-6) had lost six of seven coming into the game. Philip Rivers threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns. The 15-year veteran, who completed 28 of 43 passes, also became the sixth quarterback in league history to throw at least two touchdown passes in each of his team’s first 10 games to start a season.

RAIDERS 23, CARDINALS 21

Daniel Carlson kicked a 35-yard field goal as the game ended to give Oakland a victory over Arizona in a matchup of teams scraping the bottom of the NFL standings. The Raiders (2-8), who had lost five straight, matched the record of the Cardinals. Derek Carr threw for two touchdowns and had completions of 32 and 20 yards on the final drive that led to Carlson’s winning kick. Carlson also had field goals of 49 and 21 yards in the second half.

SAINTS 48, EAGLES 7

Drew Brees passed for 363 yards and four touchdowns, and the Saints won their ninth straight with a demolition of Philadelphia that marked the Eagles’ worst loss by far since they won last season’s Super Bowl. Brees completed 22 of 30 passes and did not turn the ball over, giving him 25 TD passes and only one interception this season. Brees’s fourth touchdown seemed to encapsulate New Orleans’ audacious approach to the game. He hit running back Alvin Kamara in stride down the right sideline for a 37 yards on a fourth-and-7 play that gave the Saints (9-1) a 45-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Brees’ other touchdown passes went for three yards to Austin Carr, 15 yards to rookie Tre’Quan Smith and 23 yards to Michael Thomas. Smith finished with 10 catches for 157 yards, while Thomas’ four catches for 92 yards made him the first receiver in Saints history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons.