Open this photo in gallery: Hamilton Tiger-Cats kicker Marc Liegghio misses a conversion during the first half against the Ottawa Redblacks. The Tiger-Cats won 16-12 on July 28, 2023 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Bo Levi Mitchell threw five interceptions to two touchdowns in his return from injury but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats pulled out a 16-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night.

Mitchell completed 23-of-40 passes for 353 yards following a four-game absence after being placed on the six-game injured list with a hip ailment in June.

But it was the Tiger-Cats defence that held the Redblacks (3-4) out of the end zone and limiting them to four field goals from Lewis Ward, including a 15-yarder for the only score of the fourth quarter.

Redblacks quarterback Dustin Crum completed 13-of-21 passes for 158 yards and one interception. He also ran for a game-high 82 yards.

Crum led the Redblacks down the field in the final minute, but his third-down pass from the Hamilton four-yard line was knocked down with 13 seconds to play to end the game.

The Tiger-Cats improved to 3-4 on the season and halted a one-game skid. The Redblacks, meanwhile, were looking for their first three-game winning streak in five seasons.

The game started as scheduled and then was abruptly stopped due to severe weather, with just two minutes 11 seconds having elapsed. The game was delayed for an hour.

Once play resumed, the Tiger-Cats controlled the first half but only had a 9-6 lead to show for it.

Mitchell threw a pair of interceptions – on their opening drive of the game and on the final drive of the half – which led to Ottawa’s six points. Those were the only two mistakes of the half for Hamilton.

Douglass Coleman picked off Mitchell and returned the ball to midfield. But the Redblacks were unable to collect a first down, instead settling for a 49-yard field goal from Ward at 4:48 of the opening frame.

Mitchell was intercepted by Abdul Kanneh, who returned it to the Hamilton 32-yard line with just five seconds to play in the half. On the ensuing play – the last of the half – Ward converted on a 40-yard field goal.

Mitchell connected with Duke Williams on a five-yard touchdown pass at 9:33 of the first quarter, but the conversion attempt from Liegghio was no good. Liegghio hit a 25-yard field goal to give the Tiger-Cats a 9-3 lead with 56 seconds remaining in the second.

The Redblacks picked up just two first downs in the opening 30 minutes, compared to 14 from Hamilton.

A 54-yard field goal from Ward six minutes into the third quarter tied the game at 9-9.

In the dying seconds of the quarter, Mitchell threw a pick that was fumbled on the return and recovered by Hamilton lineman Coulter Woodmansey, to give the Tiger-Cats a fresh set of downs.

On the next play, Mitchell connected with Kai Locksley on a catch-and-run touchdown. Liegghio converted the score on the last play of the quarter to give Hamilton a 16-9 lead.

Up next

The Tiger-Cats next play the Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton on Aug. 5.

The Redblacks play in Saskatchewan against the Roughriders on Aug. 6.