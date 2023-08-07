Fresh off Saturday’s 27-14 loss to the visiting Montreal Alouettes, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are making a change to the coaching ranks.

The Tiger-Cats announced Monday that the CFL club and assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Condell have “mutually agreed” to part ways.

Senior assistant coach Scott Milanovich will take over the club’s play calling duties.

“This day is quite difficult. Tommy is someone I have known since 2013. He is an exceptional man whose work ethic and creativity are second to none. His history with Hamilton as a coordinator and development of quarterbacks is undeniably impressive,” said Orlondo Steinauer, the president of football operations and head coach of the Tiger-Cats.

“In 2019, [Condell] was able to produce on short notice when he took over as our OC, something very few people in this profession could, helping us offensively to a 15-3 regular-season record. He has been on our Ticats coaching staff for seven seasons and has been part of four Eastern Division championship teams.

“No doubt, Tommy has played a key role in the organization’s development of excellence. We thank him and his family for their great contributions and wish them well in the future.”

Milanovich has more than 20 years coaching experience, including 11 seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders (2003), Montreal Alouettes (2007-11) and Toronto Argonauts (2012-16).

He is a three-time Grey Cup champion (2009, ‘10, ‘12) and was named the CFL’s Coach of the Year in 2012. He previously spent time as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts (2021-22) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19).

The Tiger-Cats have a 3-5 record and re tied for third with the Ottawa Redblacks in the CFL’s East Division.