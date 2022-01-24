The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Jalen Morton, defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham and receiver Emmanuel Butler.

Morton and Bingham spent time on the team’s practice roster last year. Butler attended training camp with the Ticats but was released before the start of the season.

Both Morton and Butler have had brief stints with NFL clubs in the past. Morton spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers while Butler spent parts of two seasons on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.