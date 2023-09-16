Open this photo in gallery: The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats intercepted Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros three times in the second half en route to a 29-23 win Saturday.

Stavros Katsantonis, Malik Carney and Kenneth George Jr. interrupted drives by the Blue Bombers (10-4) to give the Tiger-Cats (6-7) their second win at Tim Hortons Field this season.

Hamilton moved into a second-place tie with the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division. Winnipeg remained atop the West Division.

Tiger-Cats quarterback Taylor Powell completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 236 yards and one touchdown throw to Terry Godwin.

James Butler and Kai Locksley scored rushing touchdown for Hamilton. Butler finished with 82 rushing yards on 22 carries in the game.

Collaros was 21-for-35 in passing for 344 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.

Winnipeg’s quarterback also scored a rushing touchdown late in the game, but the three second-half interceptions hampered the Blue Bombers offence.

Bombers Nic Demski and Kenny Lawler caught touchdown passes.

Katsantonis finished with six tackles and his critical sack late in the second quarter held the visitors to a field goal.

Winnipeg kept the outcome in suspense, however, with a one-yard touchdown plunge by Collaros with 3:31 remaining in the game.

George intercepted Collaros midway through the fourth quarter and Carney picked off Winnipeg’s QB at Hamilton’s 14-yard line in the third.

Winnipeg responded with Evan Holm intercepting Powell’s throw to the end zone with 1:07 remaining in the third.

Hamilton led 22-16 at halftime and increased that lead to 29-16 on Locksley’s one-yard plunge for the only touchdown of the third quarter.

The hosts led by 10 on Godwin’s six-yard touchdown catch followed by a Marc Liegghio 42-yard field goal. It was Powell’s eighth touchdown pass in four games.

Demski grabbed a five-yard touchdown pass, but Sergio Castillo missed the convert wide right.

Hamilton’s Tyreik McAllister returned the errant kick 126 yards for two points and a 12-6 advantage after the first quarter.

Liegghio booted a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Lawler hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Collaros for his league-leading 29th TD throw.

Winnipeg settled for a 22-yard field goal following a Katsantonis sack at the Ticats’ five-yard line with 1:47 remaining in the first half.

LEGENDS SALUTED

An on-field halftime ceremony honoured the 2023 inductees into the CFL Hall of Fame:

Josh Bourke — Offensive lineman from Windsor, Ont., played for the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts.

John Bowman — An Alouettes defensive lineman.

Larry Crawford — A defensive back with the Edmonton Eskimos and Blue Bombers.

Jacques Dussault — The first French-speaking coach in the CFL was an assistant with the Alouettes.

Solomon Elimimian — A linebacker with the B.C. Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Argos.

Lloyd Fairbanks —. An Edmonton Eskimos and Ottawa offensive lineman from Raymond, Alta.

Larry Smith — Former CFL commissioner and Alouettes president inducted as a builder.

UP NEXT

Hamilton visits Toronto on Saturday, while Winnipeg enters a bye week before hosting the Argonauts on Sept. 29.