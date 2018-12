Trial set to begin for man accused in fatal shooting of CFL player Mylan Hicks

Open this photo in gallery Mylan Hicks is photographed while on the roster for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. The Canadian Press

The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Canadian Football League player is to start today.

Nelson Tony Lugela, 21, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back who was on the practice roster for the Calgary Stampeders.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.

The Detroit-born Hicks, a former Michigan State Spartan, was found in critical condition after being shot outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary in the early hours of Sept. 25, 2016.

He died a short time later in hospital.

Investigators have said a fight inside the club spilled outside into the parking lot where Hicks was gunned down.

Police said Lugela and two other suspects were taken into custody after returning to the scene shortly after the shooting took place. The other two suspects were released.

Police seized a firearm at the scene.

A number of Stampeders players are expected to testify at the trial, which was purposely delayed until after the recent Grey Cup game which Calgary won.

Fellow defensive back and teammate Jamar Wall changed his jersey number from 29 to 31, the number Hicks wore, for the rest of the 2016 season to honour him. The week following the shooting, every CFL team held a moment of silence.