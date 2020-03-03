 Skip to main content

Football

Veteran Jovon Johnson signs one-day contract to retire with Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Jovon Johnson dances during a break in play during a game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on Aug. 13, 2011.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Veteran defensive back Jovon Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday to retire as a member of the CFL club.

Johnson, 36, spent six of his 12 CFL seasons with Winnipeg (2008-13). During that time, Johnson was twice a CFL all-star and in 2011 captured the league’s outstanding defensive player award, becoming the first defensive back to do so.

Johnson also spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks (2014-15), Montreal Alouettes (2016-17) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-18). Currently he’s the defensive co-ordinator and defensive backs coach at Defiance College in Ohio.

“Winnipeg will always be my second home,” Johnson said in a statement. “My professional career grew up there.

“I have so many memories to share, so many tears shed, so many friends who are now family, fans who are still actively a part of my life. As I close this chapter of my career I will always be forever grateful to the city of Winnipeg, the fans, my coaches that I had the pleasure to play for, management, support staff, everyone apart of the organization, thank you!”

