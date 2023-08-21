Veteran quarterback Zach Collaros is back practising with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Collaros was again leading Winnipeg’ starting offence Monday as the Bombers (8-2) began preparations to host the Montreal Alouettes (6-3) on Thursday night.

Collaros missed Winnipeg’s 19-18 road win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday night due to a neck injury. Dru Brown drew the start, completing 17-of-27 passes for 171 yards.

Collaros was injured in the first half of Winnipeg’s 38-29 road victory over the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 10.

Brown entered the game with the Bombers trailing 22-0 but rallied the defending West Division champions by completing 17-of-24 passes for 304 yards with four touchdowns and an interception while adding a 15-yard run.