Winnipeg
The Canadian Press

Veteran safety Brandon Alexander has signed a one-year extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Alexander will return for his seventh Canadian Football League season, all with the Blue Bombers.

The 30-year-old American played 17 games last season and finished with 41 defensive tackles and two interceptions.

Alexander was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career in 2023.

He has 211 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in 77 career games.

