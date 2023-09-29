Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Adam Bighill (4) runs out at the beginning of their CFL season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Winnipeg on June 9.John Woods/The Canadian Press

Adam Bighill is hoping Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans get at least one thing they want on Friday – a victory.

Winnipeg’s home game against the CFL-leading Toronto Argonauts (12-1) is the club’s third straight sellout at IG Field, but it’s not the marquee matchup 32,343 fans were expecting to watch.

The Argonauts, who beat Winnipeg 24-23 in last year’s Grey Cup, are resting some players after clinching the East Division title two weeks ago.

“The way the schedule worked out this year and the way that records played out, this is the unfortunate situation that fans aren’t going to get to see what they want,” Bighill, the team’s star middle linebacker who lives in Winnipeg year-round, said after Thursday’s walk-through.

“But from a playing standpoint, we’ve still got to come out here and play and understand they’re bringing their best [effort] to beat us. We can’t overlook the fact that we’ve got to take care business.

“A win is critical no matter who you’re playing, but we’re at home and we expect to take care of business in our house for our fans.”

The Bombers enter the game tied with the B.C. Lions for top spot in the West Division at 10-4. The Lions play host to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

Winnipeg is coming off their second bye week of the season and a 29-23 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats two weeks ago. The Bombers are 6-0 after a bye week since 2021, 12-1 since 2017 and are No. 1 in the CFL since 2015 at 13-4.

Since Toronto secured first place, Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been game planning the remainder of the regular season to give players some rest and avoid injury. Toronto doesn’t have another bye week before the playoffs.

“I’m not bothered at all,” Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros said. “Obviously, they’ve earned the right to make these decisions, first and foremost.

“And, secondly, from watching tape all week long, the guys they’re leaving home on the defensive side are unbelievable football players, but they have a lot of really great football players still playing.”

Starting Toronto defensive lineman Shawn Oakman and linebacker Wynton McManis are getting some rest, while defensive back Jamal Peters and receiver Cam Phillips are both dealing with groin injuries.

Dinwiddie announced after Wednesday’s practice that rookie backup quarterback Cameron Dukes will get his first CFL start, while third-stringer Bryan Scott will see game action in the second half and starter Chad Kelly might also get a turn.

“You can see them practise all you want, but until you see live in a game you don’t know what you’ve got,” Dinwiddie said of the decision with his backups.

He said he told Dukes, who goes in for short-yardage situations, to “just relax” and that he doesn’t have to make every play, just not bad ones.

Dukes went to Lindsey Wilson College in his home state of Kentucky. He replaced an injured Kelly in an August loss to the Calgary Stampeders and completed eight of 15 pass attempts for 63 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed 15 times for 31 yards and four TDs.

“The circumstances that it comes in is obviously great for the team,” Dukes told reporters after he learned he’d be starting. “I’ve got great guys around me. I’ve just got to get the ball in playmakers’ hands and stay efficient, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Bighill has watched film on Dukes and knows some of his tendencies.

“In college he’s got quite a lot of running highlights and in the Calgary game he had some good scrambles,” Bighill said. “You’ve got to squeeze the pressure on and not let him out and not let him through.”