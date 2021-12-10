Another CFL top defensive player award for Adam Bighill.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers veteran linebacker earned the honour for a third time Friday night at the CFL awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL coaches.

Bighill, who also earned the award in 2015 and ‘18, registered 70 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a TD for the CFL’s top defence.

Winnipeg ended the season tops in the CFL in fewest offensive points allowed (12.9 per game), offensive touchdowns (15), net offence (281.3), most turnovers forced (38), and lowest opponent passing efficiency (71.3).

Winnipeg allowed 13.4 points per game – the ninth-fewest total in CFL history and lowest since 1970.

Linebacker Simoni Lawrence of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was the finalist.