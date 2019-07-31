 Skip to main content

Football Zach Collaros returns to Toronto in deal with Roughriders

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros attempts a pass against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during a pre-season game on June 6, 2019.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Toronto has acquired former Argonauts quarterback Zach Collaros from the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a fourth-round draft pick.

Collaros adds experience to an Argo quarterback corps that consists of McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Michael O’Connor, Dakota Prukop and the injured James Franklin. Veteran Ricky Ray retired prior to this season after a serious neck injury,

The trade returns the 30-year-old Collaros to where he started his CFL career seven years ago.

Collaros has been out of action since a controversial hit in Week 1 of the season.

Collaros was placed on the six-game injured list on June 17 after taking a hit from Hamilton’s Simoni Lawrence on the third offensive play of a 23-17 loss to the host Tiger-Cats on June 13. The play earned Lawrence a two-game suspension, a ban that was later upheld by an arbitrator.

Collaros, an Ohio native, played in 22 games for Toronto in 2012 and ‘13 and was part of the Argos’ 2012 Grey Cup championship team. He spent the next four seasons in Hamilton where he was the Ticats’ choice for the league’s Most Outstanding Player award in both 2014 and 2015.

He was traded to Saskatchewan in 2018.

The 2020 fourth-round pick can turn into a second-round pick selection depending on playing time and contract extension clauses.

Over his eight-year career, Collaros has thrown for 16,758 yards and 92 touchdowns while rushing for 952 yards and eight touchdowns.

Toronto (0-6-0) hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-1-0) on Thursday.

