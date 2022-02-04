In photos: Team Canada battles in figure skating and third straight win for Canada in mixed doubles curling
After the first day of the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022, Canada sits in sixth place, two points behind Italy for the cutoff to advance to the free skates while Team Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris overcame China to win their third consecutive victory in mixed doubles curling moving up in the standings to a second-place tie with Great Britain at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games