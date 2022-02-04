After the first day of the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022, Canada sits in sixth place, two points behind Italy for the cutoff to advance to the free skates while Team Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris overcame China to win their third consecutive victory in mixed doubles curling moving up in the standings to a second-place tie with Great Britain at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, compete during the ice dance team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/Reuters 1 of 12 Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, in action during the ice dance team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 2 of 12 Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada in action at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Reuters 3 of 12 Roman Sadovsky, of Team Canada, competes during the men's singles short program team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.Bernat Armangue/The Associated Press 4 of 12 Canada's Roman Sadovsky in action during the men's singles short program portion of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday, February 4, 2022.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 5 of 12 Roman Sadovsky, of Canada, competes at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing.Natacha Pisarenko/The Associated Press 6 of 12 Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Team Canada skate in the pair skating short program team event during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China.Justin Setterfield/Getty Images 7 of 12 Canda's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro after competing in the pairs short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press 8 of 12 Canada’s John Morris and Rachel Homan sweep during the mixed doubles round robin session five game of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition between Canada and Switzerland in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 12 John Morris watches as Rachel Homan curls the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session five game at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Friday February 4, 2022.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 12 Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, sweep the ice during the mixed doubles curling match against China, at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing.Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press 11 of 12 John Morris and Rachel Homan, of Team Canada, shake hands after winning the mixed doubles curling match against China at the 2022 Winter Olympics.Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press 12 of 12