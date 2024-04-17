McIlroy debunks LIV Golf rumours

This wasn’t the kind of attention Rory McIlroy was hoping for after the Masters.

A London financial paper, City A.M., cited anonymous sources as saying McIlroy was believed to be close to an US$850-million deal to join LIV Golf. The publication did not say how the sources would know. That set off speculation and innuendo across the internet.

McIlroy was able to shut it down when he arrived at the RBC Heritage, this week’s stop on the PGA Tour, in South Carolina.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started,” McIlroy told Golf Channel from the range at Harbour Town Golf Links. “I’ve never been offered a number from LIV and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV. I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me.”

McIlroy, world No. 2, said he’ll play the PGA Tour for the rest of his career. The Associated Press