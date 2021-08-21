Rahm happy with one-shot lead, not so much with FedEx format

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Mackenzie Hughes watches his shot off the fourth tee in the second round at the Northern Trust golf tournament on Aug. 20, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. Hughes is in a tie for 17th at six under. John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Jon Rahm is young enough at 26 that the FedEx Cup has been a big part of the PGA Tour as long as he has been chasing his dreams, and winning the trophy would mean a lot to him.

He just doesn’t like the way it works, and building a one-shot lead Friday in The Northern Trust was only a reminder that great golf doesn’t really mean much without a great finish.

“I don’t like it. I don’t think it’s fair,” Rahm said Friday after another bogey-free round at Liberty National, this one a four-under 67 for a one-shot lead over Tony Finau.

What never made sense to him was someone could win all the post-season tournaments and then finish with a dud at the Tour Championship and “you can end up with a really bad finish.”

The PGA Tour was trying to create drama among more than a few players at the final event.

Rahm produced a mixture of great shots and great saves to reach 12-under 130, but he still has his hands full.

Finau had a 64 with a bogey on the final hole as he tries to secure another spot among the 30 who make it to the season-ending Tour Championship, along with boosting his bid to play his way onto another Ryder Cup team.

Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele tied his personal best on the PGA Tour and the course record at Liberty National with a 62 and was in the group at 10-under 132 along with Justin Thomas (69) and Keith Mitchell (64).

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., shot a second-round 69 and is in a tie for 17th at six under. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., also shot a second-round 69 and he is in a tie for 46th at three under. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., missed the cut after a 70-145 and Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., also missed the cut after a 72-151.