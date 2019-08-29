 Skip to main content

Golf Rory McIlroy shoots 67 at European Masters, trails leaders by 4

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Rory McIlroy shoots 67 at European Masters, trails leaders by 4

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a shot during a pro-am tournament ahead of the PGA European Tour golf tournament Omega European Masters on Aug. 28, 2019 in Crans-Montana.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 on his return to the European Tour on Thursday, leaving the new FedEx Cup winner four strokes behind Matthias Schwab and Mike Lorenzo-Vera after the first round of the European Masters.

McIlroy had six birdies and three bogeys on the Severiano Ballesteros course in the Swiss Alps in his first competitive round at the Crans-sur-Sierre club since 2011.

Schwab, a 24-year-old Austrian, had a bogey-free 63 in the morning and was joined in the afternoon by Lorenzo-Vera. The 100th-ranked Frenchman had been 1 over after six holes.

Story continues below advertisement

One shot back on 6 under were Mikko Korhonen, Sebastian Soderberg and Lorenzo Gagli.

Tommy Fleetwood, who also came to Switzerland direct from the Tour Championship in Atlanta won by McIlroy, was in a six-man group on 65.

McIlroy’s playing partner Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Miguel Angel Jimenez were among former European Masters winners on 3 under.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter