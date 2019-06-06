 Skip to main content

Golf Four Canucks in hunt after first round of RBC Canadian Open

Four Canucks in hunt after first round of RBC Canadian Open

ANCASTER, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Nick Taylor tees off on the eighth hole at Hamilton Golf and Country Club on June 6, 2019.

Three Canadians were within three shots of the lead toward the end of the morning wave of the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., led the way for the home country, shooting a 6-under 65 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. That was one stroke behind clubhouse leader Keegan Bradley of the U.S.

Taylor, who started on hole No. 10, made four birdies on a row to open his back nine.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford carded a 5-under 66, while David Hearn of nearby Brantford, Ont., had a 67.

Twenty-six Canadians are in the field at the PGA Tour event.

No Canadian has won the annual tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

