2020 Spengler Cup cancelled because of pandemic

Davos, Switzerland
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

KalPa's players celebrate after winning the Spengler Cup 2018 ice hockey final match between Team Canada and KalPa Kuopio Hockey Oy in Davos, Switzerland, on Dec. 31, 2018.

GIAN EHRENZELLER/The Associated Press

The Spengler Cup has been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual tournament in Switzerland for the Canadian national men’s hockey team and European club teams was scheduled for Dec. 26 to 31.

It marks the fifth time the tournament has been cancelled since it started in 1923, and the first time it has been off the schedule since 1956.

The organizing committee says it would have been nearly impossible to stage an event because of safety and travel concerns.

Canada set a record with its 16th tournament victory last year.

“The health of all participating teams and that they could return to their home countries in good health, was always the highest priority in our evaluation. We cannot make that guarantee,” organizing committee president Mark Gianola said in a statement.

