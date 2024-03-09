Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) is stopped by Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) during the shootout of an NHL hockey game, March 9, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y.Jeffrey T. Barnes/The Associated Press

Alex Tuch scored the decisive shootout goal and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a two-goal deficit and a disallowed overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Jacob Bryson scored the tying goal with 8:21 remaining and Tage Thompson scored 15 1/2 minutes into the first period as Buffalo snapped an 0-2-1 skid. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots through overtime, and two more in the shootout, and sealed the win by getting his stick and blocker out to stop Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the Oilers third and final shootout attempt.

Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele had a goal and assist each for Edmonton, which lost its second straight following a five-game winning streak. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots through overtime and one of three shootout attempts.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had his points and league-best assist streak end at 13 games despite enjoying several set-up and scoring opportunities, including a shot off the post in the final minute of the first period.

BRUINS 5, PENGUINS 1

David Pastrnak reached 40 goals for the third consecutive season, and Boston beat the fading Pittsburgh.

Pavel Zacha had two goals and an assist for Boston. Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk each had a goal and an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 38 saves.

Kris Letang scored for Pittsburgh, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 17 shots. The Penguins have lost five of six games to drop into 13th place in the Eastern Conference, far behind the eighth and final playoff spot.

Boston defenceman Hampus Lindholm returned to the lineup after missing the previous nine games with an undisclosed injury.

HURRICANES 4, DEVILS 2

Jesperi Kotkaniemi broke a tie with a bad-angle shot early in the third period and Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves to lead Carolina over New Jersey Devils.

Martin Necas also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen added empty-net goals as the Hurricanes swept the three-game season series with New Jersey and improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier scored for the Devils, who are 1-2 under interim coach Travis Green. Nico Daws made 23 saves.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was acquired from Washington this week for a 2025 draft pick, made his debut for the Hurricanes, centring a line with Jesper Fast and Kotkaniemi on his wings.

PREDATORS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

Luke Evangelista scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 32 stops and Nashville beat Columbus for its 10th win in 11 games.

Kiefer Sherwood also scored for Nashville, whose only loss since Feb. 15 was in overtime to Montreal on Tuesday. The Predators have moved up into the top wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Blue Jackets wasted an outstanding game by goaltender Daniil Tarasov, whose 47 saves tied his career high. Alexandre Texier scored the only goal for Columbus. The last-place team in the Metropolitan Division entered the game having won three of the last four.

Nashville scored before Columbus could manage a shot on goal.