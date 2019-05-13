 Skip to main content

Hockey Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Kesler expected to miss upcoming season due to hip surgery

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Anaheim Ducks’ Ryan Kesler expected to miss upcoming season due to hip surgery

Anaheim, Calif.
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The 34-year old Kesler also underwent hip surgery in 2017.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Anaheim Ducks centre Ryan Kesler is expected to miss the coming season after undergoing right-hip resurfacing surgery last week.

The Ducks said the surgery was performed May 9 by Dr. Edwin Su in New York. The procedure is less invasive than a full hip replacement and does allow for the possibility for Kesler to resume his career following a lengthy recovery.

General manager Bob Murray said in a statement the organization will support any decision he makes regarding his future.

Story continues below advertisement

The 34-year old Kesler also underwent hip surgery in 2017. He had three goals and five assists in 60 games last season. The 15-year veteran played in his 1,000th game last season.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter