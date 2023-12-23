Open this photo in gallery: Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, left, keeps the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs' David Kampf during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Dec. 23, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.The Associated Press

Auston Matthews added to his torrid stretch with two goals and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday night.

Matthews scored for the seventh consecutive game. He has 12 goals during the streak, running his NHL-leading total to 28 on the season.

William Nylander had a short-handed goal and two assists, extending his point streak to 11 games while helping Toronto stop a two-game slide. John Tavares also scored, and Mitchell Marner had two assists.

Columbus lost centre Sean Kuraly with 18.3 seconds left in the first period after he suffered an abdominal injury and was helped to the locker room. The period was suspended and the remaining time was played just prior to the start of the second.

The Blue Jackets said the injury did not appear to be serious, but Kuraly was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Justin Danforth scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home. Daniil Tarasov stopped 26 shots.