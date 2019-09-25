Auston Matthews’s alleged behaviour shows he is not deserving of the Leafs’ captaincy

After the summer of Mitch Marner, this was shaping up as the year of Auston Matthews.

Unlike his colleague, Matthews was the good soldier, the one who kept quiet and didn’t rock the boat, as well as the player with the higher ceiling.

On Tuesday, he hit that ceiling. Hard. It’s going to be a long time before he gets near that ceiling again.

The May 26 incident that led to a charge of disorderly conduct in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz., is bad. The PR approach to this misstep – if a player is arrested in the desert, does anyone need to hear it? – was worse. And the details of what sounds on paper like a garden-variety charge are terrible.

Matthews was the alleged ringleader of a bunch of nitwits who decided to terrify a female security guard at 2 a.m. by trying to hop into her parked car. When that didn’t work out – the guard had locked the doors – Matthews (once again, allegedly) responded to her fear and anger by dropping his pants and giving her a good look at his butt, before walking off with his pants puddled around his ankles.

We all do stupid things. We are all especially likely to do stupid things when it’s late, when we are drunk and when we are 22. Fist fights, minor acts of vandalism, listening to a lot of Dave Matthews.

But we have not all said to ourselves, “There’s someone who’s alone and vulnerable. Let’s see how funny it would be to remind her just how much.”

It is difficult to wrap your head around what – based on the guard’s description to police – sounds like a cruel act of intimidation. If proven true, it is the mark of someone who thinks the little people are far lesser than him and deserving of no consideration or kindness.

What it is most definitely not is the mark of someone who deserves a promotion.

Matthews was the leading candidate to get the ‘C’ stitched on his sweater. He would have been the first Leafs captain since Dion Phaneuf.

In waiting several years to hand the captaincy to anyone, the Leafs heightened the aura of the distinction. It couldn’t just be a good player. It had to be someone who represented the best aspects of the club. You were being put up there on a character chart and compared to the likes of George Armstrong and Mats Sundin.

So much for that.

If the Leafs have an iota of sense, they will put this to bed quickly. And if they have a measurable amount of sense, they will give the ‘C’ to Morgan Rielly – a pro’s pro who is far and away the most approachable personality among the team’s elite players.

Matthews should feel very fortunate that he signed his five-year extension last season. If he hadn’t, that would at this specific moment be something close to impossible.

People no longer have much appetite for pro athletes behaving badly and being rewarded for it. They are particularly sick of it when it comes to pro athletes showing anything less than perfect comportment around women.

This can still get much worse for Matthews if the security guard decides to start doing interviews. Once people associate an actual human face with the alleged crime, they will be far less likely to pass this off as boys-will-be-boys mischief.

Another factor in this: what were the Leafs thinking?

When the news broke Tuesday after the internet dug up a charge sheet and put “Scottsdale” and “a guy who spells his name Auston” together, the team released a short statement acknowledging their awareness of the criminal complaint. However, it said, “neither (Matthews) nor the Club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved.” Nice try, but that dog won’t hunt.

Did the Leafs know about this? Because if they did, that’s bad. What was the thinking here? Sure, our biggest star just got dinged up on a humiliating charge that will change a lot of minds about him, but hey, it’s Arizona. It’s not like they keep records. No one will ever know.

The far smarter play would’ve been to get out ahead of it during the summer. Rather than shield the player from his own foolishness, the Leafs could’ve been seen making an example of him. They could’ve played the parent here (which is their role) rather than the big brother who is complicit in the goofball cover-up.

If the Leafs did not know about this until Tuesday, that’s almost as bad. It means that on some as-yet-to-be-determined level, they don’t have a handle on what happens in their own house. What other shenanigans are the Leafs not keeping track of? Or is their sole duty as management writing out huge cheques they may someday regret?

If this seems like an unfair burden, welcome to professional sports. Brendan Shanahan, Kyle Dubas, Mike Babcock & Co. aren’t running a Best Buy. They can’t wash their hands of their employees once they walk out the door.

Every Toronto player wears a metaphoric Leafs jersey every time he goes out in public. That’s the quid pro quo for making all that money. They are always representing the logo.

And though we make fun of blue-and-white disease and all the rest, that logo means something in Toronto and far beyond. It means something far more than hockey.

If it doesn’t stand for integrity and decency, then it doesn’t stand for much.