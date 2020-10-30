 Skip to main content

Bobby Orr endorses Donald Trump, calling him ‘the kind of teammate I want’

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bobby Orr, photographed in Toronto on Oct. 29, 2018, has endorsed Donald Trump for re-election.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr has endorsed the re-election bid of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Boston Bruins legend took out a full-page ad in Friday’s New Hampshire Union Leader, where he calls Trump “the kind of teammate I want.”

The ad, which includes a photo of Orr and Trump giving a “thumbs-up” gesture, was published less than a week before the U.S. election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump’s tumultuous first term in office has been beset in recent months by high rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths, as well as protests in major American cities against racism and police brutality that have sometimes turned violent.

The Parry Sound, Ont.-born Orr, however, says Trump has come through for Americans “regardless of race, gender, or station in life.”

The 72-year-old played almost all of his 12 seasons with the Bruins, winning two Stanley Cups, eight Norris Trophies and three Hart Trophies. He finished his career with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Other prominent athletes to recently endorse Trump include golf legend Jack Nicklaus and former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies