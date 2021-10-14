 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Brady Tkachuk signs seven-year, US$57.5-million deal with Senators

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk attempts to tip a shot during a game against the Montreal Canadiens, at Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, on Feb. 22, 2020.

Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a seven-year, US$57.5-million contract.

The Senators made the announcement on Thursday morning, hours before Ottawa’s home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk was a restricted free agent and had not played for the Senators during the pre-season until a deal was reached.

Story continues below advertisement

The contract has an average value of $8.214-million annually.

Tkachuk will be paid $4-million this season, $6.5-million in 2022-23, $10.5-million in 2023-24, $10.5-million in 2024-25, $10.5-million in 2025-26, $8.5-million in 2026-27 and $7-million in 2027-28.

The 22-year-old Tkachuk played in all 56 of Ottawa’s games last season and led the Senators in scoring with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists).

He also had a team-high 69 penalty minutes.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies