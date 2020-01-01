 Skip to main content

Hockey

Canada downs Finland to advance to final of under-18 women’s world hockey championship

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia
The Canadian Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Jenna Buglioni had the game-winning goal and added an assist as Canada beat Finland 4-1 on Wednesday in the semi-final of the under-18 women’s world hockey championship.

Canada will go for gold for the second straight year on Thursday when it takes on the winner of the semi-final matchup between the United States and Russia.

Marianne Picard and Lindsay Bochna also scored as Canada built a 3-0 lead by the first intermission. Kendall Cooper added a goal in the third period and Ashley Messier had two assists.

Eve Gascon made 14 saves for the win in net.

Nelli Laitinen replied for Finland and Kiia Lahtinen stopped 26 shots in net.

