 Skip to main content

Canada’s 2021 world juniors roster unveiled

RED DEER, Alta.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quinton Byfield skates during an intersquad game at Hockey Canada's men's under-18 hockey camp in Calgary on July 29, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Hockey Canada has named the 25 players who will represent the host country at the world junior men’s hockey championship in Edmonton.

Three goalies, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were chosen for tournament Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 from a selection camp roster of 46 invited players.

Selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., was interrupted by a two-week quarantine because two players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian team includes six veterans of the squad that won gold at the 2020 under-20 championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Canadian team and nine other countries are scheduled to enter Edmonton’s “bubble” on Sunday.

Canada opens the tournament Christmas Day against Germany.

Forwards

Quinton Byfield, Newmarket, Ont., Sudbury (OHL); Dylan Cozens, Whitehorse, Lethbridge (WHL); Kirby Dach, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Chicago (NHL); Dylan Holloway, Bragg Creek, Alta., University of Wisconsin (NCAA); Peyton Krebs, Okotoks, Alta., Winnipeg (WHL); Connor McMichael, Ajax, Ont. London (OHL); Dawson Mercer, Bay Roberts, N.L., Chicoutimi (QMJHL); Alex Newhook, St. John’s, N.L., Boston College (NCAA); Jakob Pelletier, Quebec City, Val-d’Or (QMJHL); Cole Perfetti, Whitby, Ont., Saginaw (OHL); Jack Quinn, Cobden, Ont., Ottawa (OHL); Ryan Suzuki, London, Ont., Saginaw (OHL); Philip Tomasino, Mississauga, Ont., Oshawa (OHL); Connor Zary, Saskatoon, Kamloops (WHL).

Defencemen

Justin Barron, Halifax, Halifax (QMJHL); Bowen Byram, Cranbrook, B.C., Vancouver (WHL); Jamie Drysdale, Toronto, Erie (OHL); Kaiden Guhle, Sherwood Park, Alta., Prince Albert (WHL); Thomas Harley, Jamesville, N.Y., Mississauga (OHL); Kaedan Korczak, Yorkton, Sask., Kelowna (WHL); Braden Schneider, Prince Albert, Sask., Brandon (WHL); Jordan Spence, Cornwall, P.E.I., Moncton (QMJHL).

Goaltenders

Dylan Garand, Victoria, Kamloops (WHL); Taylor Gauthier, Calgary, Prince George (WHL); Devon Levi, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., Northeastern University (NCAA).

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies